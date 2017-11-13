Kentucky governor's office waiting to release cost of pension bi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky governor's office waiting to release cost of pension bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's office says it's not ready to say how much a pension bill would cost taxpayers.

Kentucky State Budget Director John Chilton says the tax proposal is not finished yet, so he can't release a cost analysis.

The proposal was unveiled last month.

A consulting firm analyzed the bill to to predict how much it would cost taxpayers over the next few decades, but Chilton says that analysis is preliminary.

The Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System released a similar analysis last week. It showed the bill would cost taxpayers an extra $4.4 billion over the next 20 years.

Chilton claims that analysis was released prematurely.

