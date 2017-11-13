Funeral services held for PRP High School English teacher - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral services held for PRP High School English teacher

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends said goodbye on Monday to a beloved Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher who died after giving birth to twins.

Amanda Williams was an English teacher and the wife of head football coach Tommy Williams. She died after complications from giving birth to twin girls.

Her funeral was held on Monday.

The school's principal says Williams was on bed rest for a few weeks, but her death was very unexpected.

Williams graduated from PRP in 2002 and went on to work at her alma mater.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

