Louisville City FC fans think championship win could help increa

Louisville City FC fans think championship win could help increase momentum for new stadium


Rendering of proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown Rendering of proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- June 4, 2014 was a day soccer fanatics in Louisville had been talking about for a long time: when they learned a pro soccer team would soon take to Slugger Field.

Less than a year later, Louisville City FC players laced up their cleats with a lot of support.

"From the very first game, you could see that it was going to be a great success," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

In the time since, many attendance records have been shattered. The team has been a cohesive unit, that proved early it could win. 

The most important victory so far could come Monday night when the USL Cup Championship is on the line.

"A lot of folks are feeling very pleased with themselves and the work that we've put in," fan club president Tom Farmer said. 

"There's going to be a sold out crowd at Slugger Field, and we're going to bring home the championship cup here, so you can feel the buzz in the city," Fischer said. 

No matter what happens, even bigger days for the club could be in the future. 

"We're looking forward to 2020 when we can get into that soccer-specific stadium in Butchertown," Farmer said. 

That place to call their own is looking like a very real possibility.

"We'll be there no matter what, but it's looking good," Farmer said.

At the end of October, Metro Council approved funding for a new stadium in Butchertown. Investors also guaranteed at least $130 million in private investment at the site.

Having a championship to boot could only add to the team's cause. 

"Tonight is a chance to showcase what we've got and why we deserve that stadium," Farmer said.

Metro Council approves funding plan for new Louisville City FC stadium in Butchertown

