Louisville City FC fans think championship win could help increase momentum for new stadium

WDRB used a laser speed detector to clock buses on main roads, side roads and interstates.

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- June 4, 2014 was a day soccer fanatics in Louisville had been talking about for a long time: when they learned a pro soccer team would soon take to Slugger Field.

Less than a year later, Louisville City FC players laced up their cleats with a lot of support.

"From the very first game, you could see that it was going to be a great success," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

In the time since, many attendance records have been shattered. The team has been a cohesive unit, that proved early it could win.

The most important victory so far could come Monday night when the USL Cup Championship is on the line.

"A lot of folks are feeling very pleased with themselves and the work that we've put in," fan club president Tom Farmer said.

"There's going to be a sold out crowd at Slugger Field, and we're going to bring home the championship cup here, so you can feel the buzz in the city," Fischer said.

No matter what happens, even bigger days for the club could be in the future.

"We're looking forward to 2020 when we can get into that soccer-specific stadium in Butchertown," Farmer said.

That place to call their own is looking like a very real possibility.

"We'll be there no matter what, but it's looking good," Farmer said.

At the end of October, Metro Council approved funding for a new stadium in Butchertown. Investors also guaranteed at least $130 million in private investment at the site.

Having a championship to boot could only add to the team's cause.

"Tonight is a chance to showcase what we've got and why we deserve that stadium," Farmer said.

