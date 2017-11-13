REPORT: Kentucky is 6th fattest state in US - WDRB 41 Louisville News

REPORT: Kentucky is 6th fattest state in US

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some 'unflattering' news when it comes to locals and their weight.

WalletHub determined Kentucky is the 6th fattest state in the U.S. Indiana isn't much better -- the Hoosier State came in at number 10.

Researchers looked at prevalence of obesity, health consequences, and food and fitness.

Mississippi came in first, followed by West Virginia and then Tennessee. Arkansas and Louisiana rounded out the top five.

The report also says Kentucky's comfort food is a hot brown.

Indiana residents seem to love sugar cream pie.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

