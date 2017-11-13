KentuckyOne Health says multiple parties interested in Jewish Ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KentuckyOne Health says multiple parties interested in Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities

The emergency room at entrance at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville. The emergency room at entrance at Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  KentuckyOne Health says Jewish Hospital and a number of facilities it plans to offload have a “bright future” with multiple potential owners, despite their planned sale taking longer than first anticipated.

WDRB reported Friday that Catholic Health Initiatives, KentuckyOne’s parent company, said it could take until June 2018 to sell all of the company’s Louisville assets, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

CHI originally said it planned to complete the sale by the end of the year.

In a statement issued Monday, KentuckyOne Health said it is “pleased with the responses that we have received from organizations who are interested in continuing the important legacy of care in the communities we serve.”

“Given the level of interest and the number of interested parties, we believe the future is very bright for Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Frazier Rehab Institute and all of the divesting facilities,” KentuckyOne said.

The nonprofit healthcare provider did not name the potential buyers nor say how many are interested, adding that the parties have signed non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from commenting.

“Meetings and bid presentations with the interested parties have been scheduled for the next few weeks,” KentuckyOne Health said.

Besides the hospitals, KentuckyOne also wants to sell its Louisville outpatient centers -- Jewish Medical Centers East, South, Southwest and Northeast – as well as the KentuckyOne Health Medical Group provider practice in Louisville.

Finally, KentuckyOne plans to sell Saint Joseph Martin, a 25-bed critical access facility in eastern Kentucky, and its provider practice in Martin, Ky.

The Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s Healthcare assets collectively posted operating losses of $20 million on $182 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30, according to CHI’s most recent financial report dated Nov. 7.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

