Local woman donates her 100th pint of blood to American Red Cross in downtown Louisville

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One local woman celebrated 100 years of the American Red Cross on Monday by giving her 100th blood donation in Kentucky.

Mary Sullivan donated her 100th pint of blood Monday afternoon at the American Red Cross' downtown Louisville blood donation center. When she arrived at the center, she was presented with a plaque, thanking her for her help in saving hundreds of lives.

"It is the easiest volunteer thing that an individual can do is to give blood," she said. "And the blood -- you don't miss it. And hundreds of people can benefit from blood donations."

Sullivan says she began donating blood in college and kept going ever since. She encourages everyone to try donating blood, saying it doesn't really hurt and you weigh a pound less when you're done.

