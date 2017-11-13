Local woman donates her 100th pint of blood to American Red Cros - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local woman donates her 100th pint of blood to American Red Cross in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One local woman celebrated 100 years of the American Red Cross on Monday by giving her 100th blood donation in Kentucky.

Mary Sullivan donated her 100th pint of blood Monday afternoon at the American Red Cross' downtown Louisville blood donation center. When she arrived at the center, she was presented with a plaque, thanking her for her help in saving hundreds of lives.

"It is the easiest volunteer thing that an individual can do is to give blood," she said. "And the blood -- you don't miss it. And hundreds of people can benefit from blood donations."

Sullivan says she began donating blood in college and kept going ever since. She encourages everyone to try donating blood, saying it doesn't really hurt and you weigh a pound less when you're done.

