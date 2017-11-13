LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fate of embattled Metro Councilman Dan Johnson remains in limbo.

The three-member Metro Council panel spent Monday afternoon mostly behind closed doors discussing whether Johnson broke an agreement that allowed him to keep his seat on Metro Council. They emerged without taking any action, but another meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Under the deal, there are many new rules Johnson must follow in order to keep his seat. For instance, Johnson is only allowed in City Hall only for the 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after committee and council meetings and must stay off the premises at all other times. Also, by signing the agreement, he admitted there is enough evidence to warrant his removal.

But in the council's notice of violation to Johnson, it states he stayed longer than the agreed upon duration following a council meeting. The notice also states he denied he did anything wrong during an interview with WDRB News.

The notice will now be delivered to Johnson, and he has until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide a written response. He is not required to. The panel will discuss his fate and intends to make a decision on Friday, regardless if they receive a written response from him.

Johnson has been fighting to keep his job for months after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. Multiple women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Council member Jessica Green said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park. A legislative aide to Council member Angela Leet said Johnson exposed his backside to her in a parking lot outside City Hall. And Greater Louisville, Inc., banned Johnson from its events following "inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" towards a chamber of commerce employee during a trip to Texas.

