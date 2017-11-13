Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

Police say they do not yet know why one of the vehicles spun out and drove into the opposing lane of traffic.

In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park on Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road.

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

A homeowner with a gun and his 150-pound dog named Tank made a long night for an unwelcome house guest.

A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head Monday night near Jeffersontown.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart in the 2000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road. Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived on scene to find a child shot in the head. Mitchell said the child's mother and father were looking at a car on a used car lot.

The victim, his mother and a sibling were in a car when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself, Mitchell said. It's unclear how the toddler got a hold of the gun or where it was located inside the vehicle.

"Always be mindful that if you do have firearms, that with small children, please be smart about it," said Sgt. Scott Bradley with the LMPD Homicide Unit. "Make sure that they're stored safely, unloaded, and the safety is on."

The boy was transported to Norton's Children's Hospital where he's in grave condition. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

