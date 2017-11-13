3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3-year-old boy in grave condition after shooting himself in the head

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head Monday night near Jeffersontown.

LMPD said it happened just after 5 p.m. at the 44 Auto Mart in the 2000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road. Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived on scene to find a child shot in the head. Mitchell said the child's mother and father were looking at a car on a used car lot.

The victim, his mother and a sibling were in a car when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself, Mitchell said. It's unclear how the toddler got a hold of the gun or where it was located inside the vehicle.

"Always be mindful that if you do have firearms, that with small children, please be smart about it," said Sgt. Scott Bradley with the LMPD Homicide Unit. "Make sure that they're stored safely, unloaded, and the safety is on."

The boy was transported to Norton's Children's Hospital where he's in grave condition. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

