Metro Council members plan to withhold votes until mayor has pla - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council members plan to withhold votes until mayor has plan for new LMPD headquarters

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bipartisan group of Louisville Metro Council members want to hold back on voting for any Mayor Greg Fischer proposal until there is a plan for a new LMPD headquarters.

The proposed resolution is sponsored by Democrat David James and Republicans Angela Leet, Julie Denton, Robin Engel, Scott Reed and Stuart Benson.

“Before anything else comes up, let’s make sure we are prioritizing the things we need,” Leet said.

City officials have sought to move LMPD headquarters for nearly a year because of ongoing water leaks and other plumbing problems.

In August of 2016, Fischer declined to say what the best option would be, but administration officials did say an altogether move was possible.

“We have to decide what is the most fiscally responsible: putting a lot of dollars into that building or looking for another building or even looking at one of our other buildings that we own,” said Cathy Duncan, Director of Facilities for Louisville Metro Government.

The non-binding resolution says the Metro Council members “intend to postpone the vote on any future bond issuance, debt obligation, or other major funding project until a proposal” for a new or improved LMPD headquarters is presented.

“Instead of kicking the can down the road, we need to address it now and have a defined plan,” Leet said.

Duncan told a Metro Council committee in May of 2016 that the LMPD building needs $15 million in renovations

“The mayor put $1.8 million in the current fiscal budget for a new police headquarters,” said Fischer spokesperson Chris Poynter. “Council removed that funding.”

The $1.8 million was intended for the city to lease a space for LMPD headquarters. Poynter did not immediately respond to a question if Fischer still supports the idea of leasing a space.

Meanwhile, the group of council members supports the resolution want a permanent solution, not a lease.

“Twice before, the mayor has created a way to do a lease for LMPD headquarters, but I think the majority of council members believe that it doesn't make sense to lease space that you're going to perpetually be in,” Leet said.

The resolution will first have to pass through the budget committee. It’s unclear when that group will meet again. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.