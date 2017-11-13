Pizza delivery person robbed and shot in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pizza delivery person robbed and shot in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A pizza delivery person was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in the Jacobs neighborhood, just north of I-264.

LMPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Craig Avenue around 7 p.m. to find one person shot. Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said when the pizza delivery person arrived at a home in that area, two men robbed and shot him.

The suspects fled and have not been found. The victim is at University Hospital in serious condition.

The LMDP Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

