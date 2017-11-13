30th annual Picture Your Pets with Santa event coming to all loc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

30th annual Picture Your Pets with Santa event coming to all local Feeder Supply stores

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is coming to town and wants to take photos with your pets.

For the 30th year in a row, Kris Kringle will be on hand at all local Feeder Supply stores for the Picture Your Pets with Santa event. It's set for the first two weekends of December.

You can bring your cats, dogs and even ferrets and chickens to sit on Santa's lap. All proceeds benefit seven animal rescue groups, including the Humane Society. Come to any Feeders Supply location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Humane Society, Floyd County Animal Rescue League, Franklin County Humane Society, Humane Society of Oldham County, Lexington Humane Society, Saving Sunny and Shamrock Pet Foundation.

