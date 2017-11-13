Louisville City FC wins USL Cup with dramatic 88th-minute goal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - In its third season of existence, Louisville City FC won the USL Championship, 1-0, over Swope Park Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Tied 0-0 late in the match, Cameron Lancaster found the upper right corner of the net with a header in the 88th minute to seal the title for Louisville City in front of a club-record crowd of 14,456.

A pep rally will be held Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m. at 4th Street Live! to celebrate the victory.

Watch head coach James O'Connor's postgame comments in the video player above.

