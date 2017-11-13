2 people shot, 1 killed on Winkler Avenue in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 people shot, 1 killed on Winkler Avenue in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Monday night in south Louisville.

LMPD said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Winkler Avenue near Algnoquin Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot inside a car that had crashed into the Family Dollar.

They were both transported to University Hospital. LMPD said the woman will be OK. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed Tuesday morning that the male victim died. 

In total, five people were shot across Louisville on Monday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.