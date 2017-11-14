Louisville Police investigating after 5 people shot in 1 day

Police in Louisville are investigating four separate shootings in the space of a few hours on Nov. 13, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after four separate shootings in Louisville on Monday.

The most recent shooting happened just after 10 o'clock Monday night on Winkler Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway. That's where LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says a man and a woman were found shot inside a car that crashed into the Family Dollar.

Both victims were rushed to University Hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police say the woman's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Ricky Acklin says he heard the crash from his home.

"I was just chilling, watching TV and I heard a loud boom, like a crash," Acklin said. "So I opened the door and the little white truck was over there pulled up on the ramp. I wonder how they got up the stairs, that's just something for me to wonder, you know?"

About three hours earlier, around 7 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Craig Avenue, just north of the Watterson Expressway. That's where LMPD says two men robbed a pizza delivery driver before shooting him.

That victim is in serious condition at University Hospital.

Police responded to another shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood inside a home along South 43rd Street around 5:30 p.m. That victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Details on the circumstances that led to that shooting are unavailable, but investigators say they are questioning a person of interest.

Also on Monday, police say a 15-year-old boy was shot while getting off a bus in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police say they were called to the alley behind Vermont Avenue near 38th Street, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

One woman we spoke with says shootings in the neighborhood have become so common that she has had to train her young grandchildren to take cover.

"I have four young grandchildren, and there have been times I've had to tell them get down on the floor because we hear gunshots. It's very upsetting and it's upsetting to them. You know kids should not have to be subjected to that."

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings. If you have any information you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous.

