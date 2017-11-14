Non-profit organization releases list of nominees for Top 10 Wor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Non-profit organization releases list of nominees for Top 10 Worst Toys for the 2017 Holiday Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An organization dedicated to educating parents about unsafe toys has released a list of what it calls the "10 Worst Toys for the 2017 Holiday Season."

The list comes from World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.), a Boston-based non-profit.

"In a year when consumers are expected to spend 51 percent of their holiday budget online, W.A.T.C.H. highlighted the impact of online purchasing on toy safety," a news release from W.A.T.C.H. states. "Although parents have a right to expect that toys they give to their children are safe, unsafe toys remain an ongoing problem. Due to poor design, manufacturing and marketing practices, there are toys available for purchase today with potential to lead to serious injury and even death."

