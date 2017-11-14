Suspect in 'execution-style' murder in New Albany says he's wrongly accused

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The problem was only reported in the Louisville division.

Police said no further details were being released.

The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.

The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.

Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.

About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.

A still frame from surveillance video shows the parking lot of the New Albany gas station where Eddie Hamilton was shot on Nov. 5, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second suspect in the "execution-style" murder of a Louisville man in New Albany murder turned himself in Tuesday, but the first suspect, 26-year-old Michael Baines, said he wasn't even involved.

David Mosley, the attorney for Baines, said his client denies involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Eddie "Benard" Hamilton.

"He does not know why he's been caught up," Mosley said. "We haven't seen the evidence."

Police said Hamilton was found shot to death "execution-style" outside a Marathon gas station on Charlestown Road near Slate Run Road. Robert Sheckles Jr., 27, turned himself in Tuesday more than a week after the murder.

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said surveillance video from the gas station has been helpful in the case.

"The video shows two people pursuing one, and we certainly believe that's the victim in this case," he said. "As far as what each individual did or didn't do, we're going to have to keep investigating, and I'm going to have to reserve that for the trial."

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting, but investigators believe it started at Mac's Hideaway nearby.

"I don't have any reason to question there may have been fight at the bar," Mosley said. "What he had to do with that or what happened after that at the Marathon station a block away ... he pleaded not guilty."

The next hearing for Baines is set for Dec.14 with a trial scheduled for April.

