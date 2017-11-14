Suspect in 'execution-style' murder in New Albany says he's wron - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in 'execution-style' murder in New Albany says he's wrongly accused

Robert Sheckles Jr. Robert Sheckles Jr.
A still frame from surveillance video shows the parking lot of the New Albany gas station where Eddie Hamilton was shot on Nov. 5, 2017. A still frame from surveillance video shows the parking lot of the New Albany gas station where Eddie Hamilton was shot on Nov. 5, 2017.
Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second suspect in the "execution-style" murder of a Louisville man in New Albany murder turned himself in Tuesday, but the first suspect, 26-year-old Michael Baines, said he wasn't even involved.

David Mosley, the attorney for Baines, said his client denies involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Eddie "Benard" Hamilton.

"He does not know why he's been caught up," Mosley said. "We haven't seen the evidence."

Police said Hamilton was found shot to death "execution-style" outside a Marathon gas station on Charlestown Road near Slate Run Road. Robert Sheckles Jr., 27, turned himself in Tuesday more than a week after the murder.

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said surveillance video from the gas station has been helpful in the case.

"The video shows two people pursuing one, and we certainly believe that's the victim in this case," he said. "As far as what each individual did or didn't do, we're going to have to keep investigating, and I'm going to have to reserve that for the trial."

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting, but investigators believe it started at Mac's Hideaway nearby.

"I don't have any reason to question there may have been fight at the bar," Mosley said. "What he had to do with that or what happened after that at the Marathon station a block away ... he pleaded not guilty."

The next hearing for Baines is set for Dec.14 with a trial scheduled for April.

