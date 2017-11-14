BOZICH | For Padgetts, Louisville basketball a family affair this season

Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Is Lamar Jackson being unfairly snubbed in the Heisman Trophy conversation? Are there enough high-octane candidates to fill the college football job openings? Do you worry about fights in football stadiums?More >>
Is Lamar Jackson being unfairly snubbed in the Heisman Trophy conversation? Are there enough high-octane candidates to fill the college football job openings? Do you worry about fights in football stadiums?More >>
For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.More >>
For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.More >>
George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.More >>
George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.More >>
Kentucky went to Vanderbilt as a slight underdog Saturday but the Wildcats routed Vandy, 44-21, and head to Georgia next week with seven victories.More >>
Kentucky went to Vanderbilt as a slight underdog Saturday but the Wildcats routed Vandy, 44-21, and head to Georgia next week with seven victories.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
Archie Miller did not sugarcoat the news after Indiana gave up a record 17 three-point shots and was routed by Indiana State Friday night: His Hoosiers are soft.More >>
David Padgett was a slugging first baseman until he had a growth spurt and became a McDonald's All-American in the same game with LeBron James. Now he is Louisville's basketball coach.More >>
David Padgett was a slugging first baseman until he had a growth spurt and became a McDonald's All-American in the same game with LeBron James. Now he is Louisville's basketball coach.More >>
It's Opening Week in college basketball and some early number suggest that SEC basketball is on the rise. Game One forecasts from Ken Pomeroy and Jeff Sagarin.More >>
It's Opening Week in college basketball and some early number suggest that SEC basketball is on the rise. Game One forecasts from Ken Pomeroy and Jeff Sagarin.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Pete and Debbie Padgett plan to give up a winter in San Diego to support their son, David, and his family as the Louisville basketball coach this season.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>
For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.More >>
For David Padgett and his family, his opening game as Louisville's interim basketball coach was tense, exhausting and unforgettable as the Cards rallied to beat George Mason.More >>
George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.More >>
George Mason didn't get the memo that David Padgett's debut as Louisville's interim basketball coach was supposed to be a stress-free feel-good story.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Eric Crawford shares five key quotes Tom Jurich made to WDRB.More >>
Eric Crawford shares five key quotes Tom Jurich made to WDRB.More >>
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.More >>
Rick Pitino allegedly "agreed" to call Adidas executive Jim Gatto to request that money be sent to the family of Brian Bowen, according to an indictment recently unsealed in the federal bribery case.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>
Despite reports that the FBI has cleared Louisville freshman Brian Bowen from its investigative process, his status with the school remains unchanged and he is not practicing with the team while the school investigates his eligibility.More >>