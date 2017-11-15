Louisville homeless man accused of stealing purse from woman who bought him lunch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man, but he repaid her by stealing her purse.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 12 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald's at 4306 Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane.

Police say 28-year-old Shawn Mattingly, a homeless man, asked a woman to buy him some food at the McDonald's. The woman, along with one of her elderly family members, went inside with Mattingly and bought him lunch.

After Mattingly ate, police said the woman got up from the table and left her purse with her elderly family member.

"While the victim was up from the table, Mr. Mattingly took the purse and fled the location on foot," the arrest report states.

Police said they found Mattingly less than an hour later in the 2000 block of Landing Drive near the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Bardstown Road. According to the arrest report, he matched the description of the suspect, and when officers patted him down, they found the victim's phone in his pocket.

When police brought the victim to him, she was able to identify Mattingly as the one who took her purse, according to the report.

Police said Mattingly admitted to taking the woman's purse and said he planned to sell her phone to get drug money. Police said they also found a heroin syringe and spoon in his backpack.

Officers were able to recover all of the woman's stolen items except for about $50 and her wallet.

Mattingly was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

