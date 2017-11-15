Louisville homeless man accused of stealing purse from woman who bought him lunch

The coroner's office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Winkler Avenue late Monday night.More >>
Police say they've admitted to burglarizing at several locations -- and more charges are expected.More >>
A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.More >>
Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Thursday, accuses former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.More >>
One of two suspects accused of killing a Louisville man outside an Indiana gas station in early November was in court Wednesday.More >>
Police said no further details were being released.More >>
