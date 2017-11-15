Digital coupon glitch forces some area Kroger stores to temporarily close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A glitch with a digital coupon forced some Louisville area Kroger stores to close early Wednesday.

Company spokesperson Erin Grant tells WDRB says they had an issue with an electronic coupon for Big K 2-liters that caused their "point of sale" system to malfunction. She said, "we had to temporarily close some stores in the area because of this."

The problem was first reported about 4:30 a.m., and Grant says the issue was resolved in about two hours. She's not sure how many stores were impacted. All stores are now back online.

The digital coupon that caused the problem was only reported in the Louisville division, which covers part of Lexington and central Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.