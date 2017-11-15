Digital coupon glitch forces some area Kroger stores to temporar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Digital coupon glitch forces some area Kroger stores to temporarily close

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A glitch with a digital coupon forced some Louisville area Kroger stores to close early Wednesday. 

Company spokesperson Erin Grant tells WDRB says they had an issue with an electronic coupon for Big K 2-liters that caused their "point of sale" system to malfunction. She said, "we had to temporarily close some stores in the area because of this." 

The problem was first reported about 4:30 a.m., and Grant says the issue was resolved in about two hours. She's not sure how many stores were impacted.  All stores are now back online. 

The digital coupon that caused the problem was only reported in the Louisville division, which covers part of Lexington and central Kentucky. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.