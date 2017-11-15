Police say Louisville woman fired gun toward ex-boyfriend's moth - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville woman fired gun toward ex-boyfriend's mother's house

Posted: Updated:
London Hancock (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) London Hancock (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman authorities say fired a weapon in the direction of a home.

London Hancock, 30, was arrested Tuesday. According to an arrest warrant, it happened Tuesday on Bernheim Lane, near South 7th Street and Dixie Highway.

Police say Hancock took a gun from her car and fired in the direction of her ex-boyfriend's mother's home. Authorities say other individuals were outside the home.

Authorities say unknown individuals returned fire.

According to police, a female victim, who had been sitting in Hancock's vehicle, was shot several times in both legs.

Investigators say after the shooting, Hancock left the area and got rid of the gun at a private business in order to avoid detection.

Hancock is charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Police say Hancock is expected to face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

