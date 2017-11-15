Louisville woman accused of faking heart attack in attempt to avoid jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police say an accused shoplifter faked a heart attack -- and was treated at University Hospital -- all in an effort to avoid going to jail.

According to an arrest report, it started Monday evening at Nordstrom Rack, a store in the Shelbyville Road Plaza, near the interchange between Shelbyville Road and I-264.

St. Matthews Police say they were called there after someone reported that a shoplifter had been apprehended outside the store.

When officers arrived, authorities say 40-year-old Tina Lawson had already been taken into custody. Police say she had hidden over $250 worth of merchandise in her purse and had walked out of the store.

Store security stopped her on the sidewalk and brought her back into the store, according to the arrest report.

As she was being arrested, she allegedly lied about her identity, giving officers her sister's name and information instead of her own.

Police say she was taken to jail, but as she was being brought into the sally port, she, "faked a heart attack and attempted to throw herself on the floor." Both the Louisville Fire Department and EMS responded to the emergency and she was taken to University Hospital, where police say she was treated for 2-1/2 hours "on an evening that saw six shootings" in Louisville.

Police say Lawson deceived authorities, faking a heart attack "in an attempt to keep from going to jail."

Lawson was eventually charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of services and giving an officer false identifying information. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

