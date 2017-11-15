Apartment complex planned on old farm land near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 301-unit apartment complex is proposed for a portion of the massive, undeveloped Oxmoor Farm behind Oxmoor Center.

NTS Development Co. plans to build more than a dozen 3- and 4-story apartment buildings, as well as an outdoor pool, a clubhouse and a two-story parking deck, at the corner of Oxmoor Lane and Bunsen Parkway, according to a plan filed with Louisville Metro government on Monday.

The land – from which the Oxmoor mall was carved out in the 1970s -- is owned by trusts benefiting the heirs of William Marshall Bullitt.

The apartment complex represents a small part of the more-than 700 remaining undeveloped acres sandwiched between Shelbyville Road, the Watterson Expressway, Interstate 64 and the city of Hurstbourne.

"I think it’d be OK as long as they don’t get too close to my house right behind me," said Jackie Carrithers, whose property boarders the Oxmoor Farm. "It’s bound to happen."

Louisville Metro planning officials approved the conceptual build out of the remaining farm land in 2002 as retail, restaurants, hotel space, apartments, condos and single-family homes. But the land remains untouched because the state has not extended Bunsen Parkway through the farm, a prerequisite for the full development.

The apartment complex proposed by NTS would not need a new road network, as the current roads have “adequate traffic-carrying capacity” to support it, according to a letter filed by land use attorney Bill Bardenwerper on behalf of NTS.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.