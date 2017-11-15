Apartment complex planned on old farm land near Oxmoor mall - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Apartment complex planned on old farm land near Oxmoor mall

Posted: Updated:
A rendering of the proposed apartment complex at 202 Oxmoor Lane. A rendering of the proposed apartment complex at 202 Oxmoor Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A 301-unit apartment complex is proposed for a portion of the massive, undeveloped Oxmoor Farm behind Oxmoor Center.

NTS Development Co. plans to build more than a dozen 3- and 4-story apartment buildings, as well as an outdoor pool, a clubhouse and a two-story parking deck, at the corner of Oxmoor Lane and Bunsen Parkway, according to a plan filed with Louisville Metro government on Monday.

The land – from which the Oxmoor mall was carved out in the 1970s -- is owned by trusts benefiting the heirs of William Marshall Bullitt.

The apartment complex represents a small part of the more-than 700 remaining undeveloped acres sandwiched between Shelbyville Road, the Watterson Expressway, Interstate 64 and the city of Hurstbourne.

"I think it’d be OK as long as they don’t get too close to my house right behind me," said Jackie Carrithers, whose property boarders the Oxmoor Farm. "It’s bound to happen."

Louisville Metro planning officials approved the conceptual build out of the remaining farm land in 2002 as retail, restaurants, hotel space, apartments, condos and single-family homes. But the land remains untouched because the state has not extended Bunsen Parkway through the farm, a prerequisite for the full development.

The apartment complex proposed by NTS would not need a new road network, as the current roads have “adequate traffic-carrying capacity” to support it, according to a letter filed by land use attorney Bill Bardenwerper on behalf of NTS.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Stories by Chris OttsMore>>

  • Louisville-based Almost Family to merge with bigger competitor

    Louisville-based Almost Family to merge with bigger competitor

    Thursday, November 16 2017 12:34 PM EST2017-11-16 17:34:08 GMT
    Almost Family's headquarters office in LyndonAlmost Family's headquarters office in Lyndon

    Louisville-based Almost Family Inc. plans to merge with its slightly bigger competitor LHC Group to create a national home-health care giant that will operate in 36 states and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue.

    More >>

    Louisville-based Almost Family Inc. plans to merge with its slightly bigger competitor LHC Group to create a national home-health care giant that will operate in 36 states and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue.

    More >>

  • Apartment complex planned on old farm land near Oxmoor mall

    Apartment complex planned on old farm land near Oxmoor mall

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 9:25 PM EST2017-11-16 02:25:57 GMT
    A rendering of the proposed apartment complex at 202 Oxmoor Lane.A rendering of the proposed apartment complex at 202 Oxmoor Lane.

    A 301-unit apartment complex is proposed for a portion of the massive, undeveloped Oxmoor Farm behind Oxmoor Center. NTS Development Co. plans to build more than a dozen 3- and 4-story apartment buildings, as well as an outdoor pool, a clubhouse and a two-story parking deck.

    More >>

    A 301-unit apartment complex is proposed for a portion of the massive, undeveloped Oxmoor Farm behind Oxmoor Center. NTS Development Co. plans to build more than a dozen 3- and 4-story apartment buildings, as well as an outdoor pool, a clubhouse and a two-story parking deck.

    More >>

  • Holding company behind downtown Louisville Embassy Suites files bankruptcy

    Holding company behind downtown Louisville Embassy Suites files bankruptcy

    Monday, November 13 2017 4:12 PM EST2017-11-13 21:12:27 GMT
    The Embassy Suites in downtown LouisvilleThe Embassy Suites in downtown Louisville

    The private holding company that owns the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Louisville has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but the move appears to have been prompted by a long-running  dispute among the company’s owners.

    More >>

    The private holding company that owns the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Louisville has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but the move appears to have been prompted by a long-running  dispute among the company’s owners.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.