2 hospitalized after head-on crash on SR 111 near Horseshoe Casino

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday after a head-on crash on State Road 111 near Horseshoe Casino in Floyd County, Indiana.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, troopers were sent to the scene of the crash about a half-mile north of the casino just before 6 a.m.

Police say a man driving a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed north on SR 111 when the pickup crossed the center line and crashed into a GMC Sierra pickup truck. 

Police say the driver of the Sierra pickup truck tried to avoid the crash but was unable to.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and had to be pulled from their vehicles by rescue crews, police say. They were both taken to University Hospital in Louisville with injuries police described as "serious."

The highway was closed for more than three hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. 

Police don't know what caused the Ford pickup truck to cross the center line, but say the investigation is ongoing. 

