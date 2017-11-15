Louisville hosts the NCAA National Field Hockey Championships - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville hosts the NCAA National Field Hockey Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - This year the NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III National Field Hockey Championships will be played back-to-back, on the same day, at the same location.

Three National Champions will be crowned at University of Louisville's Trager Field on Sunday, November 19, 2017. Louisville hosts the NCAA Semifinals on Friday, November 17. The Division I semifinal games will be played at the University of Louisville, while the Division II and Division III semifinal games will be played at Bellarmine University.

NCAA National Field Hockey Championships
University of Louisville's Trager Field 
Sunday, November 19
11:00 a.m. ET - Division II
2:00 p.m. ET - Division I
5:00 p.m. ET - Division III

USA Field Hockey has joined forces with the Louisville Sports Commission, National Field Hockey Coaches Association and Kentucky Field Hockey Coaches Association for special clinics. New and experienced players are invited to a Celebration of Field Hockey and Learn to Play Day at Mercy Academy from 8:30 - 10 a.m. Sunday, November 19.

This event is free for kids ages 5+ and parents. No experience is necessary and equipment is provided to those who do not have it. This is also your chance to meet and play with three-time Olympian and former captain of the U.S. Women's National Team, Lauren Crandall. She will be assisting with the event and signing autographs. Click here to register.

