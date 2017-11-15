Employees use aluminum foil to fight man trying to rob business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employees use aluminum foil to fight man trying to rob business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several women at a family-owned business in Washington, DC used their hands and anything they could grab to stop a man who tried to snatch money from the cash register.

The women behind the counter of a family owned business took matters into their own hands during a robbery. Surveillance video from the store in Washington, DC shows the suspect lunging over the counter and reaching into the register.

But the women fought back, smacking the suspect in the head with their hands and aluminum foil.

Diamond Stevenson, who works at the business, described the chaotic scene.

"This just happened so she started hitting him, and everyone started hitting him, and eventually I guess he got tired and ran," Stevenson said. 

Another worker grabbed the register and refused to let go, getting into a brief tug-of-war with the suspect, who did manage to get away with about $30.

He hasn't been caught yet.

