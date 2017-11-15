Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Utility companies are trying to keep customers from becoming scam victims.

Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day.

Utility companies are joining forces to protect customers, because of an increase in scams.

Duke Energy says its customers have become nearly 50 percent less susceptible to scams since the formation of Utilities United Against Scams.

According to a phone spam protection company, utility scams grew 109 percent last year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.