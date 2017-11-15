LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Utility companies are trying to keep customers from becoming scam victims.



Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day.

Utility companies are joining forces to protect customers, because of an increase in scams.

Duke Energy says its customers have become nearly 50 percent less susceptible to scams since the formation of Utilities United Against Scams.

According to a phone spam protection company, utility scams grew 109 percent last year.

