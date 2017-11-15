Second suspect pleads not guilty to killing Louisville man outside New Albany gas station

Eddie "Benard" Hamilton, 33, was found shot to death outside a gas station in New Albany on Nov. 5, 2017.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of two suspects accused of killing a Louisville man outside an Indiana gas station in early November was in court Wednesday.

Police say 27-year-old Robert Sheckles Jr. turned himself in Nov. 14, nine days after 33-year-old Eddie "Benard" Hamilton was gunned down "execution-style" outside a Marathon gas station on Charlestown Road near Slate Run Road in New Albany on Nov. 5.

Sheckles pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday as Hamilton's family prepared to make a trip to Louisiana, where he will be buried.

"We've been trying to get through it but it hasn't been too good," said Hamilton's niece, Tanesha Hamilton. "Everybody is still taking it hard because of the simple fact that we haven't laid him to rest yet."

The gas station provided police with surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting. Earlier this week, Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson called the video "relevant" to the investigation.

"The video shows two people pursuing one, and we certainly believe that's the victim in this case," Henderson said. "As far as what each individual did or didn't do, we're going to have to keep investigating, and I'm going to have to reserve that for the trial."

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting, but investigators believe it started at Mac's Hideaway, a bar not far from where Hamilton was shot.

On Tuesday, another suspect in the murder -- 26-year-old Michael Baines III -- pleaded not guilty after being arrested on Monday. During Tuesday's hearing, an attorney for Baines, David Mosley, told the judge that Baines had nothing to do with Hamilton's murder.

"He did not know Mr. Hamilton, does not own a gun, barely knew Mr. Sheckles -- and only because they're from the same town, they know people that know people, but they don't associate, they're not running buddies.

"He does not know why he's been caught up. We haven't seen the evidence."

Sheckles and Baines are due in court again on Dec. 14.

Prosecutors want to combine the two cases and try them together.

And it will do nothing to answer the question Tanesha has for the man who killed her uncle.

"How much hate did you really in have your heart to kill him?"

