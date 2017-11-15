Centerstone and Uspiritus announce planned merger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two organizations that treat and care for foster children and at-risk youth in Kentucky plan to merge.

Centerstone and Uspiritus signed a letter of intent to become one company. If finalized, the merger would create one company that treats behavioral health and residential services for children transitioning from state custody into adulthood.

The combined companies would be called Centerstone Kentucky.

Centerstone Kentucky's President and CEO Tony Zipple said in a statement the potential merger would reinvent how services are provided to the neediest children. "It will create the most extensive and effective system of evidence-based care in the state," he said.

The release says the merger would create stronger care and services for foster children that would reduce costs for placing them in residential and institutional treatment.

In a post on the Uspiritus website, President and CEO Abbreial Drane promises few disruptions for clients. "By combining each organization’s individual strengths, we will create shorter stays in residential care and get children back to more stable home settings, all while continuing to serve their needs. Research has shown that this approach is best for children in need in our community."

Uspiritus has two residential campuses in Louisville and is one of the largest agencies for at-risk youth in Kentucky. It counsels and treats children living with abuse, neglect and mental health issues.

Centerstone, formerly Seven Counties Services, currently provides behavioral healthcare for individuals with mental health issues, addiction disorders and developmental disabilities. The non-profit has operated in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee for 60 years.



If the merger is approved, the combined Centerstone Kentucky will have 1,800 employees and serve 80 counties in the state.

elated stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.