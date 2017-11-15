Kentucky sheriff's deputy resigns after posting selfie with unco - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky sheriff's deputy resigns after posting selfie with unconscious woman

Posted: Updated:

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A southern Kentucky sheriff's deputy resigned after posting a selfie with an unconscious woman.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith was made aware of the picture Tuesday morning and began an internal investigation.

WYMT was forwarded a copy of the photo that shows Deputy John Luttrell with the unconscious woman in a car. He was in his uniform, smiling and giving a thumbs up. The caption read "Another day at work." 

Smith said he has accepted the resignation of Luttrell.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.