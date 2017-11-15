Scholarship fund created to send under-privileged kids to Camp H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scholarship fund created to send under-privileged kids to Camp Hi-Ho

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly created scholarship fund will help send children from three Louisville non-profit organizations to an area summer camp.

According to a news release, Camp Hi-Ho, located off Aiken Road in Shelby County, Kentucky, has partnered with the Community Foundation of Louisville to launch the scholarship. The fund will send children from Kentucky Refugee Ministries, the West End School and the Kids Cancer Alliance to Camp Hi-Ho for one week annually.

The camp offers outdoor activities, including swimming, fishing and playing outside. Children also have the option of taking part in arts and crafts.

"Through school and community events at Hi-Ho, we learned how impactful spending just one day on our farm can be in the lives of young people," said Carson Lawrence, director of the Camp Hi-Ho Scholarship Fund, in a statement. "Blaine [Blaine Lawrence, director of Camp Hi-Ho] would tell me stories about children who caught their first fish, or held a frog for the first time, or worked up the courage to ride a horse, and he would light up while sharing what these kids learned and the fun they experienced. We began to brainstorm about how we could use Camp Hi-Ho to make a difference in the lives of more children -- specifically more children who wouldn't be able to attend camp without financial assistance."

"We understand summer camp is a privilege that not all children can be afforded," Lawrence added in the statement. "This fund will allow us to invite children from more populations to come and try things in nature that they may not otherwise get the chance to experience."

