REPORT: VP Mike Pence's visit to NFL game cost taxpayers about $14K

About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.More >>
About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.More >>
Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.More >>
Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.More >>
The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.More >>
The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.More >>
The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.More >>
The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.More >>
Police said no further details were being released.More >>
Police said no further details were being released.More >>
The problem was only reported in the Louisville division.More >>
The problem was only reported in the Louisville division.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.More >>
The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.More >>