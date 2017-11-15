REPORT: VP Mike Pence's visit to NFL game cost taxpayers about $ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

REPORT: VP Mike Pence's visit to NFL game cost taxpayers about $14K

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence's brief stay at a recent NFL game cost taxpayers about $14,000.

He went to the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers game on October 8.

He left quickly after a National Anthem protest and tweeted that he wouldn't dignify an event that disrespected the flag.

A report released Tuesday by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics says the short trip cost the city of Indianapolis around $14,000 in police overtime and other costs. The left-leaning group claims Pence inappropriately used taxpayer money for a political stunt.

