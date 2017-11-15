Vine Grove man sentenced to 12 years on child porn charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vine Grove man sentenced to 12 years on child porn charges

Posted: Updated:
Eric Easley (Image Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Eric Easley (Image Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for dozens of child pornography charges.

The News-Enterprise reports that Hardin Circuit Judge Ken Howard told Eric Easley, "This is the most egregious violation of human decency that I have seen in 30 years."

The 48-year-old Easley was formally sentenced Tuesday as a part of a plea agreement on 42 felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Easley was one of 10 people in nine counties who were arrested as a result of an investigation.

Easley will be eligible for parole after serving 20 percent of his sentence or 2 1/2 years. Upon release, he will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Related:

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.