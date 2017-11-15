Vine Grove man sentenced to 12 years on child porn charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for dozens of child pornography charges.

The News-Enterprise reports that Hardin Circuit Judge Ken Howard told Eric Easley, "This is the most egregious violation of human decency that I have seen in 30 years."

The 48-year-old Easley was formally sentenced Tuesday as a part of a plea agreement on 42 felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Easley was one of 10 people in nine counties who were arrested as a result of an investigation.

Easley will be eligible for parole after serving 20 percent of his sentence or 2 1/2 years. Upon release, he will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Related:

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.