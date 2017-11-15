Crossover crash on I-64 EB involving a semi kills 1 near Frankfo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crossover crash on I-64 EB involving a semi kills 1 near Frankfort, Kentucky

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV collided in Franklin County, Kentucky.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton, the crash took place Wednesday morning on I-64, near mile marker 50, in Frankfort.

Interstate 64 eastbound will be closed for several hours, according to police.  Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 48 and Highway 151. 

Melton says the driver of a semi truck told the sheriff's office the truck was traveling in the westbound lanes of I-64, when the driver pulled up on slow traffic. At that point, the driver says a car cut in front of the truck, and the semi truck driver had to jerk to the left to avoid the car. 

At that point, Melton says, the semi cut across the median and into the eastbound lanes of I-64, where the truck hit an SUV head-on.

One person in the SUV died as a result of the crash, according to Melton.

Melton says authorities are still investigating.

