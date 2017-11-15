Police identify woman killed in crash in Clark County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police identify woman killed in crash in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of the woman who died in a crash that happened in Clark County, Indiana.

The woman was 45-year-old Beth Palmer, of Pekin, Indiana, according to Lt. Colonel Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Police say officers responded to the crash Tuesday just before 10 a.m. The single-vehicle accident happened on Bennettsville Road at the intersection of Knob View Road in Memphis, Indiana, according to police.

Authorities say Palmer's vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Officials say Palmer was the only person inside the car.

She was taken to Floyd Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

