GRIMES: 2018 'must be the year' when Kentucky legalizes medical marijuana

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.

The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.

Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.

About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's secretary of state says she wants to legalize medical marijuana and has decided to convene a task force to examine how it can be done.

According to a news release from the office of Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, the task force will focus on proposed legislation to do just that, as well as examine the possibilities for the implementation and regulation of legalized medical marijuana. The task force will include doctors, nurses, medical administrators, members of law enforcement, state agencies and veterans.

"Too many Kentuckians are suffering from debilitating physical and mental illnesses," Grimes wrote in a statement. "Most have lived with the effects of these illnesses for years. We must do more to relieve their pain and suffering, and there is significant evidence that cannabis is beneficial for these individuals, especially veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress."

"2018 is and must be the year when Kentucky finally steps up on medical marijuana," she added. "We have to get this done to help Kentuckians who are hurting."

According to the news release, Kentucky State Representative John Sims Jr., a Democrat, is drawing up medical marijuana legislation for the 2018 legislative session.

"Kentucky is getting left behind on this issue," Sims wrote in a statement. "Already 29 states and the District of Columbia have enacted medical marijuana legislation to help their people. The research is done. The studies have been conducted. It works, and it's time we end our idling and start having conversations to bring medical marijuana to the Commonwealth. Working together, I'm confident we make this happen in a meaningful and bipartisan manner to bring relief to ailing Kentuckians."

