LEWIS | U of L soccer aims to bring another title to the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville men’s soccer team has its collective eyes set on bringing another soccer title to the Derby City following this week’s Louisville City FC USL Cup title.

“I do feel like we set the groundwork for Louisville City,” said U of L men's head coach Ken Lolla, referencing the Cards’ recent runs in the NCAA Tournament and the interest in soccer in the city. 

U of L opens NCAA play Sunday against the winner of Thursday’s California-San Francisco game.

The Cardinals are the four-seed in this year’s tournament, meaning they can potentially host three games before making an appearance in the Final Four. Lolla credits a tough regular season schedule with helping prepare his team for the postseason.

“I think a big part it…whether it’s ACC or non-conference, and with that, I think we’re rewarded with a top four seed because of that.”

Louisville is 11-2-4 heading into the NCAA. The team dropped a shootout loss against Virginia in the ACC Quarterfinals.  Lolla feels despite coming up short in the conference tournament, the benefits of that atmosphere was important for the seven freshmen on the roster.

“That feel of playing in a game that’s a one-off, that winners advance and losers go home, that experience is invaluable,” Lolla said.

Sunday’s game at Lynn Stadium is set for 5 p.m.

