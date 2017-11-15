Boil water advisory issued in Carrollton, Ky. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory issued in Carrollton, Ky.



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Carrollton because of a water line break.

According to a post placed Wednesday on the Carrollton Utilities Facebook page, the advisory has been issued from the area of 482 Hwy 55 to 2060 Hwy 55.

Officials say all water should be boiled for three minutes at a rapid boil.

According to authorities, brown water is likely to occur because of the water line break.

