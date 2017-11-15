Louisville priest James Schook released from prison on 'early me - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville priest James Schook released from prison on 'early medical parole'

Reverend James Schook courtesy Ky. DOC Reverend James Schook courtesy Ky. DOC
Reverend James Schook in 2014 Reverend James Schook in 2014

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville priest convicted in 2014 of sexually abusing two teenage boys has been granted parole. 

Reverend James Schook was sentenced to 15-years in prison, but the Kentucky Department of Corrections confirms that he was released on "Early Medical Parole" Tuesday. Spokesperson Lisa Lamb say such a release is only granted after an inmate is given a diagnosis of having a year or less to live. 

Schook's trial was delayed repeatedly because of end stage melanoma or terminal skin cancer, but a doctor found him fit to stand trial. 

The 69-year-old is out of prison and under the supervision of a probation and parole officer through 2029. The Ky. Department of Corrections says Schook is staying at a private residence, but it did not say where it is located. 

Lamb says Schook has standard conditions of release including having no contact with the victims or the victims' families. 

A jury convicted Schook in 2014 on three counts of sodomy and one count of indecent or immoral practices with another, all involving one victim. He was found not guilty of three other counts, including one that involved a separate alleged victim.

Despite the conviction, Schook remains a priest, as WDRB reported earlier this year. Only the Pope can remove the status of a priest, but the process starts with the Archdiocese. However, the Catholic church did order him to a lifetime of "prayer and penance." 

