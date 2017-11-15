Breeders’ Cup planning events leading up to Churchill Downs 2018 races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is preparing to roll out the red carpet for a horse racing event that attracts guests from around the world.

The Breeders' Cup returns to Churchill Downs next November for the first time since 2011. It's a chance for the city and the track to show all they have to offer leading up to the races.

In years past, largely in part to the incredible support of the Louisville community and Kentucky residents, Churchill Downs has hosted the largest Breeders’ Cup’s crowds, including a record-breaking two-day attendance figure of 114,353 in 2010

Churchill Downs officials say they want this year's event to be much more than two days of racing. That's why a committee of community leaders will spend the next year planning events that will be held in the days leading up to the big race.

"We'll be looking for activities downtown, sort of a festival type feel, entertaining people as they're here all week long, letting them see some of the great assets we have," said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Next year's Breeders' Cup World Championships are being held at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 2018.

Del Mar Racetrack near San Diego, California hosted this year's Breeders' Cup, and Santa Anita Park in Acadia, California hosted the 2016 event.

