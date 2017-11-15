Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L opens Padgett era with vi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L opens Padgett era with victory, U of L, UK & IU football all win, Lou. City FC scores championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were there to lead the way through the week's biggest sports news.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

-- Louisville opens the David Padgett Era with a win

-- Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana football all score wins

-- Louisville City FC wins its league title

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember the live chat happens Wednesday mornings at 10:30 sharp!

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.