Vandals spray at least 25 Harrison County road signs with offensive graffiti

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The problem was only reported in the Louisville division.

Police said no further details were being released.

The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.

The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.

Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.

Louisville homeless man accused of stealing purse from woman who bought him lunch

About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozens of road signs in southwest Harrison County were damaged with spray painted swastikas, KKK symbols and other offensive and inappropriate graffiti.

Leslie Williams, who was born and raised in Harrison County, said the community is outraged by the vandalism left on at least 25 road signs.

"We are a community who is not going to allow that to happen, and it's not representative of who we are,” she said. "I was very upset about it as were a lot of other folks that live in the community.

"We don't want folks to come and drive through our community and think that's the type of community that we are."

The community took action, and the signs were cleaned up within 24 hours.

"We do try to react to issues as quickly as we can and try to take care of issues when they come up,” said Kevin Russel, the county’s highway director.

Some signs could be cleaned off, but others had to be replaced. In all, the cleanup cost the county several hundred dollars.

Russel said leaving damaged signs on the roads would have posed a safety risk for drivers.

"If you damage a stop sign to where it doesn't function and someone goes through the stop sign and doesn't stop, you could have a serious accident,” he said.

The county highway department is saving the signs as evidence while police look for who is responsible.

"If we are able to identify any of the people that did this, I believe it's the sheriff's department's intent to hold them as accountable as they can,” Russel said.

Russel believes the amount of damage to the signs could result in a felony charge.

"It's not going to be accepted, and it's not going to be tolerated,” Williams said.

If you know who vandalized the signs, you’re urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

