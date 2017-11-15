Indiana State Police warns of crime lab backlog after drug spike - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police warns of crime lab backlog after drug spike

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say they're seeing some of the highest numbers of drug cases they've ever seen -- and it's creating a backlog.

When local police agencies confiscate drugs, they are sent to one of the state's four labs. Those labs are the only facilities that can test drugs in 91 of Indiana's 92 counties.

Because of the backlog, prosecutors have had to delay some trials while waiting for the results from the lab. The deputy drug prosecutor says a delay often means those dealers are back on the streets selling even more drugs.

