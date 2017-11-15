Wounded veteran given keys to a mortgage-free home in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An American hero got his piece of the American dream.

Retired U.S. Marine Cpl. James Faddis was given the keys to a mortgage-free home on Wednesday.

The Purple Heart recipient was chosen by the PulteGroup, Built to Honor and the Military Warriors Support Foundation to receive the home in the Woods of Penn Run.

Faddis and his girlfriend were given a big welcome with American flags, the Moore High School ROTC Color Guard and the school band. He was even honored as a new Kentucky Colonel before being given a tour of his new home.

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this. I'm really proud of this. All of our employees. Our 80-plus vendors who donated every part and piece of this home that was built with a lot of love and a lot of respect for Corporal Faddis," said PulteGroup Louisville division president Scott Mairn.

Faddis served two combat deployments in Afghanistan.

"On my first deployment, I was patrolling with a machine gun and we were trying to push the Taliban out of Helmand province," he said. "I went back in 2011 to try to push them out again. A sniper shot me through the hips from about 600 meters away."

Faddis said he's grateful for the home.

"It's just such an amazing gift that from the second we were told we were getting the house I was thinking about how I could give back to other veterans. Hopefully, this will give me the stability, so I can do that in the future."

Built to Honor was launched in 2013 to recognize and thank returning military personnel who have been injured in action. The organization provides mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. If you have a veteran in mind for a future program, CLICK HERE.

