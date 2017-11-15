Kentucky attorney general says 2016 federal law is helping drug dealers

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The problem was only reported in the Louisville division.

Police said no further details were being released.

The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.

The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.

Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.

Louisville homeless man accused of stealing purse from woman who bought him lunch

About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is one of 44 state attorneys general signing a bipartisan letter demanding the repeal of a 2016 federal drug law that he said restricts the DEA from immediately stopping drug makers and distributors from overselling opioids.

“We just live in a day and time where the DEA, law enforcement, and others need more authority to combat this drug epidemic not more restrictions,” Beshear said.

Kentucky has been hit especially hard by clinics with doctors signing unnecessary prescriptions.

“The fact is we had the pill mills first, and we had them the worst, and the level of addiction we see now is almost unparalleled in our country,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the law creates a higher burden for law enforcement to meet when stopping the sale of drugs flowing into the Commonwealth.

Kentucky is also suing drug manufacturers, arguing the companies are falling short on fighting the drug crisis and providing treatment for addiction.

"You'll see small programs that they'll put together, but they are not making the types of investments that they need to, based on what their products have caused," Beshear said.

Beshear said Kentucky's drug task force has shut down many pill mills, but more work is needed to address the opioid epidemic.

"We have counties in Kentucky where there are two to three prescriptions for every man, woman, and child," he said. "So we are already saturated."

