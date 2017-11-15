Kentucky attorney general says 2016 federal law is helping drug - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky attorney general says 2016 federal law is helping drug dealers

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is one of 44 state attorneys general signing a bipartisan letter demanding the repeal of a 2016 federal drug law that he said restricts the DEA from immediately stopping drug makers and distributors from overselling opioids.

“We just live in a day and time where the DEA, law enforcement, and others need more authority to combat this drug epidemic not more restrictions,” Beshear said.

Kentucky has been hit especially hard by clinics with doctors signing unnecessary prescriptions.

“The fact is we had the pill mills first, and we had them the worst, and the level of addiction we see now is almost unparalleled in our country,” Beshear said.

Beshear said the law creates a higher burden for law enforcement to meet when stopping the sale of drugs flowing into the Commonwealth.

Kentucky is also suing drug manufacturers, arguing the companies are falling short on fighting the drug crisis and providing treatment for addiction.

"You'll see small programs that they'll put together, but they are not making the types of investments that they need to, based on what their products have caused," Beshear said.

Beshear said Kentucky's drug task force has shut down many pill mills, but more work is needed to address the opioid epidemic.

"We have counties in Kentucky where there are two to three prescriptions for every man, woman, and child," he said. "So we are already saturated."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

