Jeffersonville homeless ministry preparing for life without a home of its own

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The problem was only reported in the Louisville division.

Police said no further details were being released.

The picture shows him in uniform with the woman passed out in a car.

The details being released by the Franklin County Sheriff about what caused the semi to cross the median.

Police say a woman was trying to do a kind deed for a homeless man -- but he repaid her by stealing her purse.

About 18 people were affected when the camp was cleared. Many were not there at the time and lost everything.

A garage in downtown Jeffersonville was donated to Exit 0, but the building was recently sold and forced the ministry to move out.

"Where do we do the casework now?" asked Paul Stensrud, Director of Jesus Cares at Exit 0. "How do we connect when they know where the general location is in order to get help?"

The garage at the corner of Federal Avenue and Spring Street was donated several years ago, but the Bales Auto Mall property was recently sold to Bachman Auto Group, which means Exit 0 will be out by the end of the month.

"We're just losing the building, and I think I'm gonna be gaining more faith," Stensrud said. "But what the community is losing is a different story."

The garage serves as the ministry's storage unit and home base. It offers meals, showers, clothes, a place for pets and a way for the homeless to connect to social services.

Stensrud now plans to move to a fully-mobile ministry.

"Just because the building is closing doesn't mean we're not still present," he said. "It's just gonna make it a little harder, but that's OK."

All volunteers will now return to the streets, homeless camps and under bridges. But that's how Exit 0 started nine years ago, and there's plenty of hope to weather the elements.

"Is it scary? Yes. It is," Stensrud said. "But in a nutshell, with our faith, we're gonna get through this."

Exit 0 hopes the city, or someone local, might donate extra space so they can continue to operate as normal.

