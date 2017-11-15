LANE | Hoosiers improve effort, but fall at Seton Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Archie Miller saw his team play extremely hard, at least for twenty minutes, and saw things to build on but he also saw his Hoosiers fall at Seton Hall 84-68 Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

IU was down just one at halftime and led briefly at 34-33 early in the second half on the off-balance banker from Deron Davis, but the Pirates soon took control for good, outscoring Indiana by 15 in the second half.

"The goal at halftime was to come back and look each other in the eye and say we're giving everything we have and we did that," said Miller. "But you can't play for 20. Seton Hall kind of showed how you've got to stay with it through the course of the game and execute and be tough. For us, we have to kind of take that second half approach and start to build. It's a very inexperienced group."

New York native Devonte Green enjoyed a homecoming of sorts with four threes and 16 points off the bench to lead the Hoosiers. Indiana (1-2) also got 12 from Robert Johnson and 10 each from a pair of Freshman, Justin Smith and Al Durham. Desi Rodriguez led the Pirates (3-0) with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Angel Delgado had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a visit from South Florida, Sunday at 6:00 pm.

