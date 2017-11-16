Police locate missing woman, capture dangerous fugitive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police locate missing woman, capture dangerous fugitive

Posted: Updated:
Police located 41-year-old Lori Peavy unharmed Thursday morning and arrested Billy Joe Williams. Police located 41-year-old Lori Peavy unharmed Thursday morning and arrested Billy Joe Williams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police have found a 41-year-old woman who was the subject of a nationwide alert Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, Lori Peavy was found unharmed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a motel in Fulton, Kentucky. She was with 42-year-old Billy Joe Williams from Amory, Mississippi.

Police say Williams was wanted on several assault warrants and is considered dangerous. He now faces new charges, including assault and tampering with a witness. 

Williams is being held in the Marshall County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.