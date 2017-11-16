Be Our Guest at The Manhattan Project - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest at The Manhattan Project

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at The Manhattan Project on Frankfort Avenue.

The sports bar is in the heart of the Clifton Neighborhood. The Manhattan Project offers favorites like Short Rib Nachos, Cali Burger and Mac and Cheese, as well as a seasonal drink menu. It also has 28 TV's so you can be sure to catch the game you want to watch.

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, WDRB viewers can get $50 dollar gift certificates to the restaurant for just $25 dollars. Just click here for a chance to get the discounted gift certificates.

The Manhattan Project

2101B Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

(502)749-8925

