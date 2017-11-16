CRAWFORD | Bellarmine edges IUS in showdown of nationally ranked local rivals

After a sluggish first half, the No. 5-ranked Louisville women's basketball team put on a dominant performance in the second, outscoring No. 24-ranked Michigan 42-12 on its way to a 74-49 win in the Women's NIT semifinals.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the No. 5-ranked Louisville women's basketball team put on a dominant performance in the second, outscoring No. 24-ranked Michigan 42-12 on its way to a 74-49 win in the Women's NIT semifinals.More >>
Bellarmine used a 9-0 run late in the first half to overcome a deficit and made its free throws late to hold of IU Southeast in Knights Hall Wednesday night.More >>
Bellarmine used a 9-0 run late in the first half to overcome a deficit and made its free throws late to hold of IU Southeast in Knights Hall Wednesday night.More >>
Kentucky grew up some, but couldn't overcome its own mistakes in a four-point loss to No. 4 Kansas in Chicago Tuesday night.More >>
Kentucky grew up some, but couldn't overcome its own mistakes in a four-point loss to No. 4 Kansas in Chicago Tuesday night.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>
Eric Crawford with four takeaways from Louisville's season-opening win over George Mason.More >>
With his University of Louisville career likely nearing its end, junior quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to pile up historic achievements.More >>
With his University of Louisville career likely nearing its end, junior quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to pile up historic achievements.More >>
Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
Louisville played its best overall game of the season and Lamar Jackson made some more NCAA history as the Cardinals pounded Virginia 38-21 in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
A transcript of former Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich's interview with Katie George and Eric Crawford of WDRB News.More >>
Eric Crawford shares five key quotes Tom Jurich made to WDRB.More >>
Eric Crawford shares five key quotes Tom Jurich made to WDRB.More >>