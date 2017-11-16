Louisville woman facing numerous charges after alleged shooting, kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

Police say 28-year-old Roneisha Sanders also kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman before the shooting.

According to the arrest report, Sanders was booked into Metro Corrections early Thursday morning after homicide detectives were called to a home near the intersection of Grand Avenue and S. 32nd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

That's where police found a man with a gunshot wound to the groin. He was taken to University Hospital where police said his condition was "stable."

Police say they spoke with a woman at the home who says she had been kidnapped and robbed before the shooting. She says it started when Sanders "set her up." The victim told police Sanders had picked her up earlier in the day, and that's when she and at least two other armed women assaulted and robbed.her.

After taking the victim's purse, money and credit cards, police say Sanders and the co-defendants forced her to go back to the home on Grand Avenue to get money from a safe.

That's when police say there was an "altercation" and the victim was shot.

At that point, police say the victim told them she was "forced to go back to a club off Ormsby" where police found her, along with the co-defendants.

Sanders is charged with two counts of assault, kidnapping, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the gun used in the shooting has not been found.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.